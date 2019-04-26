Owner of this year's King Anbarkio dies days after crash

SAN ANTONIO - The owner of this year's King Anbarkio in Saturday's Fiesta Pooch Parade has died.

Norma Brooks and her son were involved in a crash Monday near Jourdanton.

Brooks was critically injured and died Friday morning. Her son, Dalton, was not hurt in the crash.

Despite her tragic death, the Pooch Parade will go on.

A spokesperson for Therapy Animals of San Antonio said Brooks’ son still plans to be at the parade with King Anbarkio to honor his mother, along with many of Brooks’ friends, family and co-workers.

