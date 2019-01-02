Back-seat passenger killed in crash after being ejected from truck, getting run over by other cars

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead after a crash on the city’s West Side on Loop 410 South at Marbach Road.

Authorities said the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche was heading south on Loop 410 and lost control, hitting a median. A back-seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through a back window.

The passenger landed on the northbound lanes of Loop 410, where he was run over by three vehicles, all of which stopped.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the Avalanche may have been intoxicated.

