Man trying to break into donation station bin gets stuck, suffocates

SAN ANTONIO - A local man became stuck and suffocated while he was attempting to break into a donation station bin on the city's North Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Police said they received a call around 5:20 a.m. about a body being found in a shopping center near Highway 281 and Loop 1604.

According to police, a woman walking her dog found the man and called police.

Police said the man was attempting to get inside the donation station bin when his body became stuck. The weight of his body pulled down the level and he suffocated, police said.

Authorities say the death is being ruled as accidental.

Police did not identify the man. They said their investigation is ongoing.

