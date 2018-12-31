Police: Man with history of committing burglaries pried church office door open, stole money

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of breaking into the University United Methodist Church earlier this year and stealing money.

An arrest affidavit states on July 28, Rudy Medina, 40, pried open the door to the church's finance office.

It wasn't until July 30 that a church manager discovered that the door had been pried opened and that the office had been rummaged through. The church accountant also told police that money had been taken from the petty cash money bag in the office, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Medina was seen entering the office and walking through the church, trying to open other offices.

Earlier this year, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in two burglaries at the church, but according to an arrest affidavit, police officers recognized Medina from other crimes.

The affidavit states that police contacted the detective on the case saying that they recognized the burglar. A few days later, another detective notified investigators that they recognized Medina as the same person being investigated in another burglary of a building case.

The affidavit notes that Medina has a "considerable history of committing these same types of burglaries." According to court records, he has been charged with burglary on more than 10 occasions.

Medina is charged with burglary of a building with intent to commit theft and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

