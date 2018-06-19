Police officer praised for pulling over slow driver

It seems inevitable that there’s always a slow driver in the left lane but one officer is getting national praise for pulling over a left-lane violator.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, an officer with the Indiana State Police, pulled over a driver on I-65 Saturday for a left lane violation.

"The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane,” Wheeles said in a tweet.

It’s also against the law in Texas to continuously drive in the left lane.

In fact, there are signs posted on multilane highways that say “Left Lane for Passing Only.”

Wheeles concluded his tweet with some sound advice:

“If there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass."

Agreed, Sgt. Wheeles, agreed.

