Police seek 7-Eleven robbery suspect after customer inside disarms him

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery at a convenience store after a customer disarmed the man during the attempt.

The incident occurred May 5 around 1 a.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1300 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, not far from Interstate 10 and Blanco Road.

According to police, a man entered the store brandishing a handgun and pointed it at the store clerk. That's when, police said, the suspect was disarmed by an individual also inside the store.

Police said the man fled the scene in an unknown location.

