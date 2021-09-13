Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of landfall by Tropical Storm Nicholas

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued a disaster declaration in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas for 17 counties.

The counties included in the state disaster declaration are Aransas, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, and Victoria. More counties will added as needed.

Abbott signed the declaration at a briefing at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin, where he provided an update on the state’s response to the storm.

“Texans throughout the Gulf Coast should prepare now for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to bring severe rain and flooding to these communities,” Abbott said. “The State of Texas is working closely with officials on the ground to provide the resources and support needed to keep our communities safe, but it is up to all Texans in the path of this storm to take precautions, heed the guidance of officials, and remain vigilant as this severe weather moves through Texas.”

Over the weekend, Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to increase its readiness to Level II, which began at 9 a.m. Monday and readied resources to assist local communities impacted by this storm.

