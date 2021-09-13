These Texas State Parks are closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

A few Texas State Parks along the coastal areas have temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to make landfall along the coast on Monday afternoon.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the parks will be temporarily closed due to severe weather.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the following parks have closed:

Mustang Island State Park

Goose Island State Park in Rockport

Galveston Island State Park

The parks will reopen once it is safe to do so, according to TPWD.

Park rangers advise travelers to monitor the weather, avoid high water and “turn around, don’t drown.”

The Padre Island National Seashore has also temporarily closed its north and south beaches for driving and camping.

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to gradually strengthen, could drop excessive rainfall in communities along the Texas Gulf Coast.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Nicholas is just off of the coast of Brownsville.

Stay Weather-Aware

