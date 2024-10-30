State Rep. 121 candidates LaHood, Swift to host dueling rallies in San Antonio

Laurel Jordan Swift is looking to defeat Marc LaHood and end the Republican stronghold on Texas House District 121.

The candidates in the running for Texas House of Representatives District 121 will have dueling rallies on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Marc LaHood , a Republican, will hold a rally at 2 p.m. at The Angry Elephant on U.S. 281 North. Gov. Greg Abbott will be in attendance. LaHood used a late surge of support and the backing of Abbott this spring to San Antonio criminal defense attorney, a Republican, will hold a rally atat The Angry Elephant on U.S. 281 North. Gov. Greg Abbott will be in attendance. LaHood used a late surge of support and the backing of Abbott this spring to upset State Rep. Steve Allison in the Republican primary for the Texas House District 121 seat.

Laurel Jordan Swift will hold a rally at 3:30 p.m. at the Brookhollow Library on Heimer Road. Allison, who Democratwill hold a rally at 3:30 p.m. at the Brookhollow Library on Heimer Road. Allison, who endorsed Swift over fellow Republican LaHood as early voting got underway, will be in attendance. Swift easily defeated Shekhar Sinha in that party’s March primary.

The district covers Alamo Heights, Olmos Park and parts of north San Antonio. Before Allison, moderate Republican Joe Straus held the seat for a decade and a half and was a longtime speaker of the Texas House.

Voters in Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, Olmos Park and parts of northern Bexar County have been inundated with campaign literature in the race for the Republican nomination for Texas House District 121. (Texas Tribune)

What the candidates are saying

“This election cycle is about good, hard-working people taking their power back into their own hands. Texas doesn’t need any more politicians. We need leaders who will revitalize our education system, secure our borders, and continue to build one of the world’s strongest economies,” LaHood told KSAT in a written statement.

“I believe folks in District 121, and across the state, agree on more than we disagree. We want our government officials to work together, across party lines, to solve the issues facing Texas today. That’s how I intend to represent my neighbors in this district,” Swift told KSAT in a written statement.

Campaign finance

LaHood received nearly $360,000 in political contributions from the start of July until late September and had more than $108,000 cash on hand, according to the most recent campaign expenditure report received by the Texas Ethics Commission.

The contributions include more than $50,000 in digital advertising and other in-kind contributions from the Greg Abbott Campaign, state records show.

Swift’s campaign reported receiving more than $378,000 in political contributions from the start of July through late September, according to Texas Ethics Commission records.

Swift had just under $58,000 cash on hand late last month, records show.

Swift’s major contributors included a trade union for public employees and Annie’s List, a Texas-based political action committee that supports progressive women seeking elected office at the state and local levels.

Early voting runs through Nov. 1.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.