Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former VP Harris, AP sources say

FILE - Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote speech at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez, File)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a senior White House official on Friday.

Former vice presidents typically get federal government protection for six months after leaving office, while ex-presidents do so for life. But another person familiar with the matter says then-President Joe Biden quietly signed a directive that had extended protection for Harris beyond the traditional six months.

The people insisted on anonymity Friday to discuss a matter not made public.