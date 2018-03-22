Robbery motive in NW Side double shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who shot two people early Thursday at a Northwest Side apartment complex, killing one of them, fired the shots while trying to rob them, according to San Antonio police.

A sergeant at the scene of the 3 a.m. incident wasn't able to say why the robber turned to deadly violence.

A police report said Candida Jimenez, 22, and a 22-year-old man, were returning to her apartment after a night out when the incident began.

Police said a man who had his face covered suddenly jumped out of hiding, demanded the pair's property and began shooting.

"My fiancee, she woke up. She heard a shot," said Amanda Glowka, who lives at the Seven Oaks Apartments on Danny Kaye Drive. "Then, after, she heard unloaded six or seven shots, and I got up to check to see if everything was OK."

Glowka said she peeked outside her front door and saw a sight that took her by surprise.

She and her family were spending their first night at their new apartment and weren't expecting any violence.

"For right now, it is what it is, and you just have to take precautions," Glowka said.

In spite of the violence, she said she plans to stay in her new home.

Police moved quickly in and around the apartment complex, trying to catch the killer in the aftermath.

They searched the area from the ground and from above, in a helicopter, but they didn't find the shooter.

Police questioned another woman who was with the two people who were shot. She ran away as soon as the shooting started and was not injured.

Officers released only a basic description of the shooter.

They said he was dressed in black, with possibly a mask covering his face.

