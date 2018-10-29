San Antonio Jewish community hosts all-faiths memorial for Pittsburgh victims

SAN ANTONIO - The Jewish Community of San Antonio will hold an all-faiths memorial in memory of the victims killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The community is invited to attend.

Federal prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against the man accused of storming the synagogue and killing 11.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, along with religious and community leaders, will speak or be in attendance at Tuesday’s memorial.

Please allow time for security clearance upon arrival.

Tuesday, October 30 @ 7 p.m.

Temple Beth-El

2100 Belknap Place

“The Jewish community of San Antonio stands with our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh,” the Jewish Federation of San Antonio said in a combined statement. “Please join us for words of comfort and prayers for peace. All faiths are welcome.”

