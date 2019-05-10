SA teen accused of sexually assaulting girl, 6, for several months

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is accused of sexually assaulting a girl for several months.

Angel Hinojosa, 17, was taken into custody Tuesday and is facing a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

In an arrest affidavit, San Antonio police said the incidents happened several times prior to December and most recently on Sunday.

The girl's mother told police when she got home Sunday, she was looking for her daughter, but could not find her. After calling out the girl's name, the woman said Hinojosa responded saying the girl was with him in a bedroom.

When she asked why the girl was in the bedroom and why the door was locked, Hinojosa said he wanted to play with the girl and that she must have locked it, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she noticed her daughter's clothing was crooked and that her appearance was "disheveled." When she questioned her daughter, the girl confessed to Hinojosa's acts of sexual assaults, according to the affidavit.

After the girl's family took Hinojosa to police, he confessed to sexually assaulting the girl several times, the affidavit said.

According to online records, Hinojosa is being held at the Bexar County Jail and his bail has been set at $75,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.