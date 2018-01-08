San Antonians plan Brad Pitt's trip to the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - Details surrounding Brad Pitt's $40,000 bid to have an exclusive experience with the San Antonio Spurs have not been released, but San Antonians are already suggesting a host of must-see places should the movie star pay the Alamo City a visit.

It's unclear if Brad will meet up with the Spurs on the road or see the silver and black at home, but according to San Antonians on Facebook, here are some places Brad must see:

"Fort Sam National Cemetery."

"Fred's Fish Fry."

"River Walk tour."

"Witte Museum."

"Whataburger."

"H-E-B."

"Pearl"

The Texas Coast: "I think he should make a visit to the coast to visit the small vacation areas hit by Harvey."

"Peter Pipers on Marbach to get the S.A. experience."

"Mi Tierra and Market Square."

"The abandoned insane asylum or the ghost tracks."

"Bill Millers."

"Mission Flea Market...and the taco truck over by that one place down the street from what's her name who works at the frutería."

From Pearl to H-E-B, San Antonians gave a host of responses showcasing what the Alamo City has to offer.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that Brad Pitt, though beat out on a painting and Game of Thrones watch party, won an "exclusive experience with the San Antonio Spurs" with a $40,000 bid.

