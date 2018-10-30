San Antonio animal shelter at full capacity, asking for community's help

Local animal shelter, San Antonio Pets Alive! is at full capacity and in need of people to foster or adopt animals.

Officials with San Antonio Pets Alive! say they're having to double up their animals in kennels.

The organization is hosting a Halloween adoption special with fees discounted to $30 for all dogs and cats through the end of October. The fees include spay/neutering, microchip and up-to-date vaccinations.

“If you can’t do the long term commitment of adopting, fostering is a great option; you home them until they find their forever home,” says Rebecca Mayberry, interim executive director. “We heavily rely on our foster community at San Antonio Pets Alive!, they allow us to continue our lifesaving work.

"By homing a foster dog or cat, you are opening up another kennel at our Building 1 location at ACS—it directly saves TWO lives.”

You can fill out an application to foster a pet here.

See a full list of dogs and cats available at San Antonio Pets Alive! here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.