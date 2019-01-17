SA man threatens to kill girlfriend for not making car payment, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old man was taken into custody after police said he threatened to kill his girlfriend if she did not pay his car payment to get his vehicle back after it was repossessed.

Leon Smith was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, which are second- and third-degree felonies.

Smith's girlfriend told police she and Smith had been dating for 10 months and in November, she agreed to finance a car for him with the arrangement that he gave her money for the monthly payments.

The woman said Smith failed to make his $610 car payment, which led to the vehicle being repossessed, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Monday, Smith and the woman met up around 5:35 p.m. at an East Side Motel 6 in the 200 block of South W.W. White Road to discuss the situation.

The woman told police Smith became upset and pulled out a gun, threatening to shoot her if she did not make the missed car payment, according to the affidavit.

When the woman tried to leave, Smith punched her in the face and threatened once more to shoot her in the face, the affidavit said.

The woman was able to get away and later filed a police report against Smith at the San Antonio Police Department's East Side Substation.

According to jail records, Smith is still in custody and his bail has been set at $45,000.

According to online records, Smith has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 2005, which includes a six-month prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance.

Smith has been arrested on charges of family violence, drugs, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal trespassing.

