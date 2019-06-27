SA 'not a safe city for women': Domestic violence focus of town hall

SAN ANTONIO - Disclaimer: Some images in the video may be disturbing.

With 22 domestic violence deaths being the most for any city in the state and one of the highest reported cases in 2018, the disturbing number is considered a big reason for a town hall in San Antonio next Tuesday evening.

"These alarming statistics are likely under counting the true level of violence in our community," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-35.

Doggett and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-20, are using the town hall approach in an attempt to address the rate of deaths and injuries due to domestic violence.

In addition to local government and law enforcement officials, domestic violence survivors and advocates also are expected to voice their concerns in hopes for an end to the violence.

"It may spur ideas that the county can pursue or the Legislature can pursue, and of course, I’m going to take it back and look at what more we can do in Congress," Castro said.

The event will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mennonite Fellowship Sanctuary, which is located at 1443 South St. Mary's St.

While attendance is free, the public is urged to register due to limited seating for 250 people.

Patricia Castillo, a longtime advocate with the P.E.A.C.E. Initiative, said it's very significant that the congressmen want to help.

Castillo said more federal funding is needed for shelters and services, along with changes to the legal system that would make perpetrators more accountable for the violence they inflict on their victims.

As it is now, Castillo said, "This is not a safe city for women."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.