San Antonio police foil bank robbery after responding within 1 minute

SAN ANTONIO - A man is on the run after San Antonio police officers foiled a robbery at a Northside bank by responding to the scene within a minute.

Police said that around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to a bank teller and handed them a threatening note demanding money.

Before any money was handed over to the man, officers with the San Antonio Police Department arrived quickly at the Comerica Bank located in the 600 block of Northwest Loop 410.

The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, may have fled in a getaway vehicle, police said.

Detectives with the Police Department's Robbery Unit are leading the investigation and trying to identify the man.

