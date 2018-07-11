San Antonio to Austin in 8 minutes? Could this be real life?

SAN ANTONIO - Texas could be getting a Hyperloop One train system that would get commuters from one major Texas city to another in a matter of minutes.

The Hyperloop One Global Challenge chose ten winning teams in 2017 after calling upon individuals, universities, companies and governments to put together proposals for specific Hyperloop route systems.

The proposed Texas train system was submitted by a team known as the “Texas Triangle.”

The team is appropriately named, since the route would potentially cover Dallas to Laredo to Houston and several major cities in between.

The good news for San Antonio? The travel times to major Texas cities could get majorly slashed.

New travel times if the train system gets built are:

Dallas - Houston: 46 minutes

Dallas - Austin: 19 minutes

Austin - San Antonio: 8 minutes

San Antonio - Houston: 21 minutes

Laredo - San Antonio: 16 minutes

Total route length: 640 miles

“The excitement around Hyperloop is in its potential to reimagine transportation by eliminating the barriers of distance and time,” said Michael S. Burke, AECOM’s chairman and CEO.

Another added benefit of a Texas Hyperloop is the positive impact it would have on the environment.

A Hyperloop One rail system would cut Texas’ carbon footprint and help eliminate traffic gridlock in major communities like Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Laredo.

