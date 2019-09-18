SAPD arrests serial burglary suspect

SAN ANTONIO - A serial burglary suspect was arrested Wednesday and is expected to face several charges.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers will escort the suspect in front of news cameras before transporting the individual to the Bexar County Jail.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the suspect but are expected to provide details in a news conference scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

