Man shot after meet-up with woman goes wrong, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man trying to meet up with a woman on the city's Northwest Side ended up meeting another man instead and was shot in the leg overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. after the victim had set up a meeting with a woman somewhere but instead a man showed up, got in his car and shot him.

Authorities said the victim was able to drive home to the Knoll Crest Apartments in the 5700 block of North Knoll and call for help.

Police said they are still investigating the incident and are looking for the shooter.

