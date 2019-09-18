Police looking for driver that hit, killed man on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on the city's Southwest Side.

The incident occurred Aug. 31 in the 3600 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from Division Avenue.

According to police, the victim, 72-year-old Benito Galvan Blanquiz, was pushing his walker across the roadway when a red Honda Accord coupe traveling southbound struck him.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

Blanquiz was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

