SAPD: Burglars use sledgehammer to steal diamond rings from jewelry store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are working to determine who broke into a South Side jewelry store and then used a sledgehammer to steal diamond rings early Monday morning.

SAPD said they received a call around 5:20 a.m. for a ringing burglar alarm.

Officers arrived at the La Joyeria Internacional jewelry store located in the 6900 block of S. Zarzamora and found that someone had smashed through the front glass door and burglar bars.

Police said they believe the burglars used a sledgehammer before taking a tray full of rings.

The owner of the store said the items stolen were expensive diamond rings. The person or people ran off leaving a trail of evidence, police said.

Officers believe the suspects did not had a car nearby and said that there is surveillance video of the break in but that they have not found the person who has access it.

At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

