SAPD: Landscaper electrocuted, 2 injured after cutting power line while trimming trees

SAN ANTONIO - A landscaper was electrocuted and two other workers were shocked after they cut through a power line while trimming trees in a NW Side neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the two men were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, first responders went to the 100 block of Chesswood Drive for trauma response.

When crews arrived, they found the landscaper had suffered fatal injuries and two other workers had been shocked, said Officer Alisia Pruneda, with the San Antonio Police Department.

"The homeowners had hired a landscaping company to do some work and while those workers (were trimming trees, they) cut through a live electrical wire," Pruneda said.

Pruneda said the men were in a "metal man lift" when the live power line was cut.

The identities of the three men, whose ages range from 35 to 55, were not released by police.

Pruneda said the incident caused a brief outage but CPS Energy has since restored power in the area.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified about the incident, Pruneda said.

