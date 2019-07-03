SAPD: Search underway for 16-year-old who shot father multiple times

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who they say shot his dad multiple times overnight.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, the teenager immediately fled on foot after he shot his father for an unknown reason.

The 35-year-old man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His name was not released.

Police said the SAPD helicopter and the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter are both being used in the search.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

