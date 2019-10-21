SAPD vehicle auction to include trucks, Infiniti, Audi, Cadillac Escalade

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department Legal Asset Seizure Unit is auctioning more than a dozen vehicles this week.
The auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Growden Pound, located at 3625 Growden Road.
People can pay by cash or credit card, other than American Express.
View images of some of the vehicles available:
Here's a list of the vehicles available:
(YEAR, MAKE, MODEL COLOR)
2008 CHEVROLET AVALANCH, BLACK
2004 CADILLAC ESCALADE, WHITE
2006 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER 4DR, BLACK
2002 CHEVROLET TAHOE SUV, BLUE
2008, NISSAN SENTRA 4DR, SILVER
2006 PONTIAC 4DR, BLUE
2003 CHEVROLET TAHOE SUV, BLUE
2006 FORD F350 TRUCK, SILVER
2005 INFINITI G35 2DR, GREY
2005 CHEVROLET TRAIL BLAZER, BLACK
2006 AUDI A6, SILVER
1998 FORD MUSTANG 2DR, ORANGE
2011 DODGE DURANGO SUV, RED
2001 FORD F150 TRUCK, RED
2006 BUICK LUCERNE 4DR, SILVER
