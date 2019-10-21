SAPD vehicle auction to include trucks, Infiniti, Audi, Cadillac Escalade

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department Legal Asset Seizure Unit is auctioning more than a dozen vehicles this week.

The auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Growden Pound, located at 3625 Growden Road.

People can pay by cash or credit card, other than American Express.

View images of some of the vehicles available:

Here's a list of the vehicles available:

(YEAR, MAKE, MODEL COLOR)

2008 CHEVROLET AVALANCH, BLACK

2004 CADILLAC ESCALADE, WHITE

2006 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER 4DR, BLACK

2002 CHEVROLET TAHOE SUV, BLUE

2008, NISSAN SENTRA 4DR, SILVER

2006 PONTIAC 4DR, BLUE

2003 CHEVROLET TAHOE SUV, BLUE

2006 FORD F350 TRUCK, SILVER

2005 INFINITI G35 2DR, GREY

2005 CHEVROLET TRAIL BLAZER, BLACK

2006 AUDI A6, SILVER

1998 FORD MUSTANG 2DR, ORANGE

2011 DODGE DURANGO SUV, RED

2001 FORD F150 TRUCK, RED

2006 BUICK LUCERNE 4DR, SILVER

