SAPD: Woman detained after striking man with vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is in police custody after she allegedly hit a man with her vehicle on the city's South Side early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Crystal Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Division Avenue.

According to police, the woman and a man had left a bar when they got into an argument and he walked off with her property. That's when, police said, she drove past him and tried to cut him off.

A witness said the woman ultimately did it again, hitting the man in an attempt to get her property back.

The woman was detained by police after an officer spotted the vehicle driving by a nearby gas station.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital with a broken ankle.

At this time, it is unclear what charges the woman faces. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

