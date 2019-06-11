SAQ: What questions do you have about being a foster parent?

SAN ANTONIO - Have you ever considered being a foster parent but didn't know where to start?

KSAT is partnering with Family Tapestry to host a phone bank on June 27 from noon to 7 p.m. to answer questions about foster parenting.

Family Tapestry is a division of the Children's Shelter. It was formed in 2018 to restructure the way children and youth in the foster care system receive critical services. The focus is on safety, well-being and permanency.

There are currently more than 1,200 children in the care of the Family Tapestry Network and about 700 foster families in Bexar County.

Family Tapestry officials hope to increase the number of foster families by 25% over the next year.

During the July 27 phone bank, people will be able to call in and ask questions about the process of becoming a foster parent as well as what it's like to be one.

You can also submit your questions ahead of time and we will get the answers from the experts, including families who are currently fostering children in Bexar County.

What do you want to know about the requirements and realities of being a foster parent in San Antonio?

App users, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.