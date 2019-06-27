Bexar County District Clerk's Office issues scam alert

SAN ANTONIO - If you've received a phone call from the Bexar County District Clerk's Office demanding money -- it's a scam, officials said.

For the past few weeks, the phones at the District Clerk's Office have been ringing off the hook with calls from residents who said they've received threatening calls from someone claiming to be from the office and asking for money.

"(The caller says) there's going to be a lawsuit on them if they don't pay money, or they can go to jail. (They ask) them to verify their date of birth, their social, even their address," said Celina Cruz, senior civil operations clerk with the Bexar County District Clerk's Office.



Cruz said the office has gotten about 15 calls over the past few weeks, including one that hit close to home for her.

"Including my own mother, who called me and wanted to verify if that was true," Cruz said.



No money was lost in that case, but the same can't be said for others.

At least two elderly women are reported to have fallen victim to the scam.

"One lady did pay. She paid, I believe, $300. When she was going to go and close her account because she felt after that she was scammed, they had already withdrawn the money," said Leticia Leija, senior civil operations clerk with the Bexar County District Clerk's Office.

In another reported case, Cruz said a woman gave the caller her card information, and she was duped out of over $1,000.

Cruz and Leija said the District Clerk's Office policy prohibits phone payments.

"We never call anyone to tell them that they owe money, and we never call anyone to verify what is their social, or what is their date of birth," Leija said.

If money is owed, the office may send a letter in the mail or residents can visit the District Clerk's Office website to find out.

