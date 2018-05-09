Scooped Cookie Dough Bar opening second location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Scooped Cookie Dough Bar specializes in fresh, gourmet cookie dough and has become so popular in San Antonio that the company is opening a second location.

The new Scooped location will open at the Shops at La Cantera and feature a fireplace in the gathering area for cookie dough lovers.

The announcement of asecond location comes just seven months after the original location opened at 7400 San Pedro Avenue.

Wondering what makes Scooped a bar? The store features a variety of milk on tap.

