Sheriff's Office employee fired after possession of marijuana arrest

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County dispatcher was arrested Monday morning on a warrant for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone.

Ethan Jon Munoz, 26, was taken into custody by deputies around 10 a.m. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it terminated Munoz's employment because he failed to disclose the incident, which occurred on May 11, prior to him being hired as a courthouse dispatcher in August. He was a probationary employee at the time of his firing.

“This probationary employee failed to disclose a case that happened prior to his employment with the BCSO," Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "This arrest is a violation of the standards of conduct set forth for our employees, and he has been terminated, effective immediately.”

The Sheriff's Office said it is conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.

