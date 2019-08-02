South Side homeowner urges the would-be burglar he shot to get a job

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side homeowner is hoping a man who he shot to stop from breaking into his home learns a life lesson moving forward.

The shooting happened at a home on Five Palms Drive.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said he heard the suspect trying to pry open his door.

“I had my kid in the house with me, and that was the first thing that came to mind … my family’s safety,” the homeowner said.

He said he grabbed his gun and shot through his window.

“I don’t know. I just knew I got him because I heard him yell and then he ran to the front and I stopped him right there and waited for the police to come,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner said the entire time, the suspect was trying to convince him that he wasn’t doing anything.

“He was cussing me out and telling me that I got the wrong guy,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner said he is still concerned as this is not the first time someone tried breaking into his home.

“This is like the sixth time they broke into the house in the past three months,” he said. “I don’t know why. You can walk inside the house and you will see that I don’t have nothing here, nothing worth of any value. I don’t know. They just keep on coming back for some reason.”

He said he hopes this situation encourages other homeowners to invest in getting protection for their households.

“I definitely recommend that because you don’t know what these other people are capable of doing,” the homeowner said. “You need to have everything to protect your family.”

He said he hopes the suspect injured from the shooting has a reality check.

“Find a job like everyone else,” the homeowner said. “I mean, was it really worth everything you got? You are in the land of opportunity, man. Just get a job like everyone else and work for your stuff.”

