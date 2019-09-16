South Texas university to ‘completely cover' tuition for eligible students

SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has pledged to offer free tuition for students who qualify under the school's new Tuition Advantage grant.

"We strive to be the best educational value in the state of Texas (and) the highest quality at the best cost," said Dr. Guy Bailey, president of UT Rio Grande Valley. "Starting fall 2020, UTRGV will completely cover tuition and mandatory fees for students with a family adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less."

To be considered for the grant, freshman, transfer or current UTRGV students will have to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, by March 1.

A minimum ACT score of 19 or an SAT score of 1010 for freshman students and a 2.5 GPA for returning or transfer students are some requirements to qualify for the new program.

Monday's announcement comes less than three months after the University of Texas in Austin vowed to cover tuition for low- and middle-income undergraduate students.

To learn more about the eligibility criteria for students and the new program, click here to visit UTRGV's website.

