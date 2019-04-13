Storms leave hail damage across Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY - Fast-moving storms pelted much of Bexar County and the area with big hail and high winds Saturday morning.

One car dealership off I-10 near the Dominion said they had millions of dollars in damage, and every car on their lot got beaten by hail.

Along I-10 near Leon Springs one small parking lot had at least four cars with smashed out windows.

A store owner worked to get storm debris from outside his small shop.

He said the storms rumbled through his store and pounded on his tin roof when they blew through.

In one area near Grey Forest leaves torn from trees covered a roadway.

Helotes and other areas also reported large hailstones, some as big as baseballs

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.