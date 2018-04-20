Tejano star Eddie Gonzalez arrested on same day of scheduled performance

SAN ANTONIO - Tejano star Eddie Gonzalez was arrested by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday night on a contempt of court charge.

The well-known singer is in the Bexar County Jail after the attorney general filed a warrant for his arrest.

According to records from the Texas attorney general's office, Gonzalez owes over $68,000 in back child support to two women.

One woman who has three kids with Gonzales said he owes her $42,000. The other woman said Gonzalez owes her $26,210 in back child support.

Gonzalez owes a combined $68,000 in back child support, according to Attorney General records and two women who have children with him #KSATnews — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) April 20, 2018

Gonzalez, nicknamed “The Dancing Cowboy,” had recently performed last month in San Antonio for the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair at the Historic Market Square.

According to the event’s website and Facebook page, Gonzalez, 42, was scheduled to perform Thursday at the “Tejano Explosion” music festival, which was the same day of his arrest.

Prosecutors charged Gonzalez on contempt of court, a class A misdemeanor charge. His bond was set at $5,000.

