Texas named one of best states for nurses, study finds

Texas – Texas made the top 10 list of best states for nurses according to a new study by WalletHub.

All 50 states were weighted against 22 relevant metrics including monthly average starting salary, average annual salary, quality of schools, states offering the most coronavirus support amid the pandemic and more.

Texas received an overall total score of 53.53 - good enough to make the top 10. Oregon, the state with the highest overall score, was given a 58.15.

The top 10 overall best states for nurses, according to the metrics are:

Oregon Washington New Mexico Minnesota Nevada Wyoming Montana Maine Arizona Texas

The cost of living was adjusted for salary averages in each state. To see the full methodology for the study, click here.

WalletHub said in a news release that the study is aimed at helping new nurses find the best markets for their profession.

Michigan has the highest annual mean wage for licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses (adjusted for cost of living) at $53,745, which is 1.6 times higher than in New York, the lowest at $33,945, according to the data.