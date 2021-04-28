Dr. Anthony Fauci says Joe Rogan wrong for suggesting young people shouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine if they’re healthy

SAN ANTONIO – Podcast host Joe Rogan is taking heat after saying that young people shouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine if they’re healthy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told the “Today” show Wednesday that the comedian’s comments are flat-out “incorrect.”

“That’s incorrect and the reason why is that you’re talking about yourself in a vacuum — you’re worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you’re not going to get any symptoms, but you can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk,” Fauci said in response to the comments made during an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that aired Friday.

Fauci said people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms could “inadvertently and innocently” infect someone in a vulnerable population.

“So if you only want to worry about yourself and not society, then that’s OK,” he said, adding that even young and healthy people should get vaccinated.

The comments made by Rogan, who moved his production to Austin last year and has reached the top of Spotify’s podcast chart, reverberated across social media over the weekend.

During the episode with fellow comedian and radio personality Dave Smith, Rogan said people who are in vulnerable populations or want the vaccine should get inoculated.