New studio, who dis? Joe Rogan debuts new studio with special guest

AUSTIN – Joe Rogan, the now Texas-based comedian, podcaster and UFC fight commentator, has unveiled his latest creation: His newest podcast studio.

In previous episodes of Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the comedian has often said that his current design, which looks kind of like a spaceship, was always meant to be temporary.

In a recent post, fellow comedian and podcaster Tom Segura posted about Rogan’s new space with a simple caption: “New studio, who dis?”

The studio features a custom sign by Roadhouse Relics, an Austin-based gallery for the neon artist Todd Sanders, which Rogan had previously shown off on his own page.

According to an Instagram post by Rogan, the new studio will debut Saturday, with a podcast featuring Segura.

In 2020, Spotify made headlines for signing Rogan to a $100 million contract.

Since then, Rogan has been busy trying to create his own comedy footprint within the Lone Star State with some of his friends.

