Watch live: Attorneys Ben Crump, Alex Hilliard announce 100+ lawsuits with Astroworld fest victims

A week after the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Travis Scott and promoter Live Nation are facing dozens of lawsuits in the tragedy that killed nine people.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Alex Hilliard will hold a news conference to announce the filing of more than 100 lawsuits on behalf of festival attendees.

The news conference in Houston will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The tragedy unfolded Friday night at NRG Park when Scott emerged on stage in front of about 50,000 fans. The crowd surged toward the stage, causing revelers to crash into each other and overwhelming medics and security.

More than 300 people were treated at a field hospital and eight people died during the festival. A ninth victim succumbed to her injures on Wednesday.

The Astroworld victims have been identified as:

John Hilgert, 14

Bharti Shahan, 22,

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Franco Patino, 21

Danish Baig, 27

Jacob Jurinek, 20

Axel Acosta, 21

Rodolfo Peña, 23

Madison Dubiski, 23

Texas personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry has also announced he is representing victims. One of the most recent claims against Scott comes from three San Antonio families who are being represented by attorney Marco Crawford.

Later Friday, Cesar Ornelas Law is expected to make an announcement regarding lawsuits in San Antonio. That announcement will also be livestreamed in KSAT.com.

