Search for missing Texas kayaker ends after body found near West Bay

Barry Baham, 49, missing since Friday near Jamaica Beach, TX, according to officials

GALVESTON ISLAND – The Coast Guard has ended the search for a kayaker who disappeared near Galveston Island after a man’s body was recovered.

USCG officials had been searching for 49-year-old Barry Baham, who was kayaking near Jamaica Beach and was supposed to return by 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities said he was last seen leaving north of Jamaica Beach in a 12-14 foot white kayak.

At 9:30 p.m., the Galveston Police Department alerted USCG about his disappearance.

The USCG deployed a helicopter and boat and continued their search through Saturday.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Coast Rescue, Jamaica Beach Fire Department, Galveston Police Department, Galveston Island State park rangers, Galveston Island Beach Patrol, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Search and Rescue also assisted in the search.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office reported that they found a body matching Baham’s description near West Bay.

Authorities did not say if the man was in a kayak or how he died.

“We are grateful for the support provided by the other first responders, volunteers and community members that came to aid in search efforts,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. Michael P. Cortese, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Our prayers are with the loved ones as they go through this challenging time.”

#BREAKING @USCG along with local responders, are searching for a missing 49 y/o male Fri., near Jamaica Beach, TX. Missing is Barry Baham, who was last reported wearing khaki pants & a long sleeve shirt.



If you have any info please call Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851. pic.twitter.com/WnMMWcnxwP — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) January 21, 2023

