Former Texas Rep. Jodie Laubenberg, author of 2013 abortion restrictions, dies

Then-state Rep. Jodie Laubenberg, R-Parker, speaks at a press conference at the Texas Capitol on Jan. 25, 2017.

Former state Rep. Jodie Laubenberg, a Collin County Republican who authored Texas’ sweeping 2013 abortion law — which paved the way for similar restrictions nationwide years before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — has died, according to social media posts from several lawmakers. She was 68.

“It is heartbreaking to hear that my former deskmate and dear friend, Jodie Laubenberg, passed away,” Leach wrote Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He called Laubenberg “a faithful and consistent conservative champion” and “one of the first and most effective fighters for the pro-life movement anywhere in America.”

Laubenberg represented House District 89 in Collin County from 2003 to 2019. She was best known for authoring House Bill 2, the controversial 2013 law that banned most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and imposed strict requirements, including that clinics meet ambulatory surgical center standards and that abortion providers have hospital admitting privileges.

Although those two key provisions of HB 2 were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, legal scholars and abortion rights advocates described the measure as a turning point in Texas abortion policy. The law helped shape the strategy behind a wave of restrictive measures nationwide and set the stage for the broader legal battles that culminated in the court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former State Representative Jodie Laubenberg” said Amy O’Donnell, spokesperson for Texas Alliance for Life. “As the author of HB 2 in 2013, she worked tirelessly to protect mothers and unborn children. Texas Alliance for Life was honored to work alongside her in crafting, advancing, and defending this historic legislation.”

Beyond abortion policy, Laubenberg chaired the House Elections Committee.

She announced in 2017 that she would not seek reelection. She was succeeded in 2019 by Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, who wrote on X Monday that she was saddened to learn of Laubenberg’s death.

“She loved Jesus and loved Texas. She was tiny but left BIG shoes to fill. We miss you, sweet friend,” Noble wrote.

Sen. Angela Paxton, Attorney General Ken Paxton, State Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, also posted their condolences to the family on social media.

Details about the cause of death and funeral arrangements were not immediately available on Monday.

She is survived by her husband Bob and their two children, David and Liz.

