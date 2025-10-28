Texas SNAP benefit pause: Here’s how to receive and give help

Millions of Texans will lose federal food assistance in November, raising questions of where to get free meals and groceries.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will stop paying qualifying Texans for food due to insufficient funding, affecting the 3.2 million Texans who get these benefits on their Lone Star Cards each month. More than half of these enrollees are children.

The federal government shut down Oct. 1 after lawmakers missed their deadline to fund federal agencies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, which oversees SNAP, also known as food stamps, said “the well has run dry,” and it cannot keep covering food costs for participants.

Effects of the pause will be especially widespread in Texas, which has the highest population of food insecure people in the country with one in six households facing this challenge, according to the nonprofit Feeding Texas.

Here’s a guide on where to get this assistance and how to support Texans who have lost their benefits.

How to find help and give help

Where can I get free food?

Food pantries, churches, community fridges and mobile sites around the state offer free groceries and meals.

Feeding Texas offers a lookup tool to find food banks statewide. Enter your zip code to find the food bank nearest you and connect with its local partner programs, including produce markets and community kitchens.

Mobile distributors like Meals on Wheels bring fresh produce, protein and dry goods to rural areas and those who struggle to access food, like the elderly. Food banks also offer mobile deliveries, with the one in Central Texas making around 40 distributions per month. Here is its November calendar.

Some national businesses have stepped in to offer relief. DoorDash announced it is waiving fees for partner food banks and SNAP recipients, and another delivery provider GoPuff said it’s donating groceries to program beneficiaries.

Food pantries have seen a recent surge in demand, with some attributing the cause to delayed federal worker payments, rising food costs and the upcoming loss of SNAP payments.

In areas where a high number of military and civilian employees live, Central Texas Food Bank’s partner agencies have reported a 35% increase in demand there, spokesperson Noelle Newton told The Texas Tribune. Central Texas has set up distribution sites around Austin to serve federal workers and will update its locations on a weekly basis.

Newton said the SNAP delay will likely add pressure to the already struggling system.

“With food insecurity at an all-time high, and missing paychecks and SNAP benefits gone for November, there’s no way the food bank can do it alone,” Newton said. “We need the government to reopen. We’ll need the community’s support more than ever.”

Before going to a food pantry, call to confirm its distribution days and hours and ask what documents you might need, like an ID or other proof of residence.

Community fridges are another place to get free food donated by local residents and businesses. Each one redistributes around four tons of food each month, according to the community fridge website. Find one near you.

For more help connecting with food assistance in your area, call 2-1-1 and select option one. Or, connect with an organization on the Texas Health and Human Services website to find services near you, including food banks, community kitchens and meal programs.

Find updates on how the shutdown affects Texas services on the Your Texas Benefits website, Your Texas Benefits mobile app and the Texas Health and Human Services website.

How can I get help paying for food?

During the pause on new SNAP payments, Texas enrollees can still use SNAP funds they have not spent, and they can apply for other programs that cover the cost of food.

The payments that SNAP participants miss in the beginning of November may be made up in full after the shutdown ends, according to Amber O’Conner of Every Texan, a nonprofit research and advocacy organization that focuses on public policy.

“They will eventually get their benefits,” O’Conner said.

SNAP enrollees can continue to renew their SNAP applications and should answer any letters or messages they get from Texas HHSC, said HHSC spokesperson James Rivera.

Other state assistance programs are still operating during the shutdown, and you can apply now.

SNAP for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, provides money for food to pregnant women and recent mothers as well as qualifying children. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, gives families cash payments for broader services including food, but it has more restricted eligibility due to work requirements and time limits on access.

Children who qualify for SNAP are also eligible for free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch at most schools. See if your child qualifies here.

Donating money

The best way to help Texans in need is by giving money to verified programs.

“While food donations are always welcome, monetary donations go further,” said Wesley Story of Feeding Texas. “Food banks can purchase in bulk at discounted rates, allowing them to stretch every dollar.”

Donations also cover transportation, storage and staffing costs. Donate to Texas food banks on their websites, which you can find on Feeding Texas’ food bank lookup. Give money to the state’s Meals on Wheels here.

Thirty dollars can cover a week’s worth of food for a family of four, Newton said. To keep up with the recent increase in demand from the government shutdown, Central Texas Food bank has purchased almost $1 million worth of food on top of its regular monthly $1.3 million purchases.

Some food banks are already getting requests from people worried about losing their benefits, according to the Dallas Morning News.

You can also consider asking an employer to partner with a food assistance program to streamline gathering donations. Last week, H-E-B announced it would contribute $6 million to Texas food banks and the state’s Meals on Wheels program.

Given heightened demand around Thanksgiving, several organizations offer free meals during the holidays. H-E-B hosts annual Feasts of Sharing across Texas throughout November, and Operation Turkey delivers Thanksgiving dinners to Texas homes.

Always verify the organization’s nonprofit or charity status before donating to avoid scams. You can look up nonprofits and foundations on Charity Watch and GuideStar for more information about them.

Donating food

Food pantries accept various goods, including groceries, meals and — through Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry — wild caught deer.

The most needed items are shelf-stable and nutritious, including canned proteins, vegetables and fruits, dried beans, rice, pasta, cereal and peanut butter.

“These foods have a long shelf life and are simple to store, distribute, and use, especially for families facing sudden disruptions in SNAP benefits,” Story said.

Also in high demand: baby formula and items suitable for dietary restrictions, like gluten-free options.

Bring small to medium sized loads to a food distribution site, or look for collection boxes at a local school or church. For amounts weighing more than 1,500 pounds, contact a food pantry to schedule a pick-up.

Before donating, check expiration dates and confirm that the place you’re headed will accept your contributions, as restrictions vary by site.

Coordinating a food drive and volunteering

Food banks are requesting community support.

You can volunteer as a group or an individual to do jobs including sorting and packing at warehouses, serving a community kitchen, distributing at a mobile site and harvesting produce. Volunteer assistance has grown at the Tarrant Area Food Bank, according to recent reporting from KERA News.

Or, arrange a drive to collect donations either online or in-person. Virtual drives gather money, while in-person efforts include physical items as well. Contact a food pantry to learn how to set up an initiative.

Scale that up by establishing a community fridge to reduce food waste and serve locals. Do that here.

Disclosure: DoorDash, Every Texan, Feeding Texas and H-E-B have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.