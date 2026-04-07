After 1,700 Sundays preaching outside and under bridges, a Central Texas pastor retires

WACO — They lined up Sunday under giant pecan trees to wade into the muddy waters of the Middle Bosque River for a moment of redemption.

Before submerging, the 12 men and women testified how Jesus Christ changed their lives.

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Most of them came to this moment through the ministry of Church Under the Bridge, whose congregants include the unhoused and mentally ill as well as Baylor University students and professionals.

Jimmy Dorrell greets longtime attendees and friends of Church Under the Bridge during his final service as pastor on Easter Sunday. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

It was an Easter Sunday tradition for the congregation to leave its usual home under an Interstate 35 overpass near Baylor University for baptism in the countryside west of Waco.

Longtime friends of Jimmy Dorrell sing along during Church Under the Bridge’s annual Easter service along the Middle Bosque River west of Waco on Easter Sunday.

Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

This would be the last service and last baptism led by founding pastor Jimmy Dorrell, 76, who is retiring from the church after 33 years and 1,700 Sundays. He hopes to be an occasional presence in the congregation but spend more time with ministries overseas.

Children perform during Church Under the Bridge’s annual Easter service along the Middle Bosque River.

Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

Dorrell and his successor, Baylor ministerial student Kevin Brown, teamed up Sunday to immerse the newly committed Christians. Each baptism was followed by whoops and applause from the crowd of more than 100, which included Baylor President Linda Livingstone.

The congregation prays over the son of Philip and Hope Welch before the family is baptized in the Middle Bosque River. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

A family eats lunch after Church Under the Bridge’s Easter service. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

Congregants eat lunch after Church Under the Bridge’s Easter service along the Middle Bosque River west of Waco on Sunday. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

The first baptismal candidate in line addressed the crowd before he waded into the cold water.

“I’m John Dokken and I’m dedicating my life to Christ,” he said. “As I approached 80 and turned 80, I realize this is my final chapter.”

A fellow candidate patted his shoulder as he began to weep.

“Through Jimmy, and Kevin, I found a new home, and when it’s time to go I know that I’ll be ready,” he said. “I’m just here to do God’s will. He tells me he’s not through with me so I’ve got to keep going.”

Chris Fisher and Wyndi Henderson hold each other during Church Under the Bridge’s annual Easter service. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America Kids play along a dam in the Middle Bosque River before Jimmy Dorrell and Kevin Brown baptize believers on Easter Sunday. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

Dorrell said afterward that baptism is always an emotional experience for him.

“These are pivotal moments for people to stand on what they have said verbally but never publicly professed and shown with their words and their baptism that they’re committed to this walk with Christ,” Dorrell said.

Janet Dorrell (center) watches as a dozen people are baptized by Jimmy Dorrell and Kevin Brown on Easter Sunday. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

Dorrell and his wife, Janet, started Church Under the Bridge in 1993 after they spontaneously invited some homeless residents to join them on a restaurant patio near the interstate. It grew into a weekly Bible study, then a full-fledged worship service under the concrete canopy of Interstate 35.

Kids watch Jimmy Dorrell and Kevin Brown baptize people during Church Under the Bridge’s Easter service west of Waco. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

Not long before, the Dorrells had launched Mission Waco, an urban ministry that was to grow into one of Waco’s major nonprofits serving homeless people using the empowering principles of “Christian community development.”

Jimmy Dorrell is retired from Mission Waco but involved in its tiny home development, Creekside Community Village, that will soon provide long-term housing for those now homeless.

Over the decades, the Dorrells have continued to live on North 15th Street, a once-blighted street that has been transformed with new housing and small businesses thanks to Mission Waco’s efforts.

John Dokken is guided out into the Middle Bosque River to be baptized by Jimmy Dorrell and Kevin Brown during the Easter service. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

Janet Constantine is baptized in the Middle Bosque River by Jimmy Dorrell and Kevin Brown during Church Under the Bridge’s Easter service west of Waco. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

Clarice Barron, his neighbor and a Church Under the Bridge member who attended Sunday, said Jimmy Dorrell has transformed many lives in Waco.

“He’s able to actually put himself in the place of the homeless and the mentally ill, and the people with substance abuse [problems],” she said. “He just really wants to do something about it.”

Roy Roberts is baptized in the Middle Bosque River by Jimmy Dorrell, left, and Kevin Brown during Church Under the Bridge’s Easter service west of Waco. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

John Dokken dries off after being baptized by Jimmy Dorrell and Kevin Brown during Church Under the Bridge’s Easter service. Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America Michael Dionne shouts after he is baptized in the Middle Bosque River by Jimmy Dorrell and Kevin Brown.

Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

Cindy Julian, who has attended Church Under the Bridge since 2012, said Sunday’s event was joyful but “bittersweet, to watch both of them, Jimmy and Kevin, do the baptisms in the river. We’re going to miss Jimmy, but he’s left us in good hands.

“But Easter is amazing in itself out here. We’re literally practicing what heaven’s like right here. We’ll all be together.”

Jimmy Dorrell wades into the chilly Middle Bosque River on Easter Sunday.

Justin Hamel/The Waco Bridge/CatchLight Local/Report for America

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