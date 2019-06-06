Thinking of cutting the cord? KSAT to hold digital town hall meetings to help

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT12 is scheduled to hold several digital town hall meetings throughout San Antonio during the coming weeks and months. The purpose of the meetings is for people to come with questions, and learn all the ways they can watch TV today.

“With so many options available to viewers today, we want to reach out and speak to our viewers one-on-one, to help everyone understand the new digital TV world we live in,” said Phil Lane, vice president and general manager of KSAT-12.

Viewers who attend the digital workshops will learn how to watch free TV using today’s apps and streaming devices. KSAT12 will also have engineers on hand to answer specific questions viewers may have about how to connect the devices to their TV sets, and/or how to watch TV on their phones and other devices.

From Roku to Amazon Fire to Apple TV and Smart TVs, KSAT12 will help to educate viewers who have been wondering how to “cut the cord” while still being able to watch local news and weather. The KSAT-TV app is available to all local residents, and it provides an opportunity for viewers to watch news whenever and wherever they want.

The first town hall meeting will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. June 27, at the Westside YMCA, located at 2900 Ruiz St., San Antonio, 78228. For more information, viewers can turn to KSAT12, KSAT.com or any of our social platforms.

For more information contact David Cuccio, director of creative services, KSAT12/ABC, MeTV, KSAT-TV, by phone at 210-351-1245 or by email at dcuccio@ksat.com.

