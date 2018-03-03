Jailer placed on administrative leave following escape of 3 inmates

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said one jailer has been placed on administrative leave as authorities investigate how three murder suspects -- accused in six separate murders -- escaped from the Bexar County Jail Friday morning.

The three male jail inmate were captured in just over an hour after the woman who, police said, was the getaway driver turned them in.

Salazar said the men, identified as Jacob Brownson, Eric Trevino and Luis Arroyo, were in a recreation area around 10:40 a.m., when they cut a hole in some mesh that was 20 feet in the air and used bed sheets to get outside.

The inmates escaped through the front side of the jail and were spotted by jail visitors, who alerted sheriff officials, Salazar said. As of Saturday afternoon, the jail remains on lockdown.

The trio got into a getaway car driven by a woman (pictured, below), who San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said was an ex-girlfriend of the one of the escapees, drove them to the intersection of Blanco and Hildebrand and dropped them off at a Sonic to get some food.

The woman then called 911 and told a dispatcher where to find the trio, McManus said.

Salazar said an investigation will be launched to find out how the men planned and hatched their scheme.

"It's something that shouldn't be allowed to occur," he said.

Arroyo, Brownson and the woman are being questioned by sheriff's officials.

Trevino was taken to University Hospital to be treated for a foot injury he sustained during the escape.

Formal charges against the four are pending.

