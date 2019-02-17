Two men arrested in connection with slaying of San Marcos man

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Two men are facing capital murder charges for the death of a San Marcos man earlier this week in a case that investigators believe centered around a “drug-related robbery.”

Martin Garcia Jr., 22, of Austin, and James Lee Zapata Jr., 19, of Kyle, were arrested in Austin Friday evening. The two had been identified as suspects in the shooting death of Aaron Peterman "with the help of observant citizens," according to a news release from the City of San Marcos.

San Marcos Police said Peterman was found by a family member Wednesday morning inside his apartment at the Park North Condos on Aquarena Springs Drive. Peterman had a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Saturday's news release.

A city spokeswoman said valuables belonging to Peterman were missing from the apartment, but would not expand on the reference to a “drug-related robbery” in the news release.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Booking records indicate the murder was committed on Monday, two days before Peterman was found.

Both Zapata and Garcia remain in the Hays County Jail, where each man's bail has been set at $750,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.