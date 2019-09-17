Two of the country's best hotel pools are in San Antonio, according to USA Today readers

SAN ANTONIO - Summer may be almost over according to the calendar, but it's usually swimming season for more than half the year in San Antonio.

Two San Antonio resorts have been recognized for having the best hotel pools in the country.

USA Today has released the winners of its 2019 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

In the Best Hotel Pool category, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa came in at No. 2. It was followed by the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa at No. 3.

The top 10 list is decided by popular vote after a panel of experts picks the initial 20 nominees.

Another San Antonio hotel made another 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list. The Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness at La Cantera Resort & Spa was named the fourth best hotel spa in the country.

Several other San Antonio area attractions received some shout-outs on the top 10 lists.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels was No. 6 on the list of best outdoor water parks.

Fredericksburg was No. 9 for best small town dining scenes.

And the people have spoken: Whataburger is No. 3 for best regional fast food, coming in two places ahead of In-N-Out Burger. Click here to read the story.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.