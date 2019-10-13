Univision founder Emilio Nicolas Sr. dies at 88 in his San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO - Media trailblazer and Univision founder Emilio Nicolas Sr. died Saturday at his San Antonio home. He was 88.

A memorial Mass for the public has been scheduled for Oct. 21 at the San Fernando Cathedral with Archbishop Garcia-Siller presiding.

Nicolas’ list of civic contributions extends greatly across South Texas, but among his most notable achievements is helping establish Spanish-language television in the United States.

His journey in television began in 1955, after he was hired to work at his father-in-law’s Spanish-language station, KCOR-TV in San Antonio. Nicolas and a group of investors bought the station in 1961 and renamed it KWEX, according to a news release about his death.

KWEX and San Antonio later became the center of operations for Spanish International Network, the predecessor of Univision.

Univision, which is now based in Laguna Niguel, Calif., is now the most-watched Spanish-language network in the U.S., according to the release.

Nicolas worked up until three years ago with his son, Guillermo.

Over the years, he served on a variety of boards in education and communication, including Trinity University, The University of Texas Health Science Center and The Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

He graduated from St. Mary’s University in 1951 with an undergraduate degree in chemistry and biology, and he later earned a master’s degree from Trinity University in 1952.

