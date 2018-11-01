Watch for signs of mushroom poisoning in dogs following heavy rain in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Rainy weather leads to an increase of mushrooms on the ground and heavy rains across Texas in the last few weeks have probably left Fido cooped up inside the house and ready for a long walk.

These seemingly harmless mushrooms could be detrimental to your dog's health, however, and it’s important to be vigilant when walking your dog due to the increase of mushrooms.

Mushroom poisoning occurs as a result of ingesting toxic mushrooms, which is a common hazard for dogs because of the amount of time they spend outdoors or in wooded areas, according to PetMD.

Symptoms of mushroom poisoning differ depending on the type of mushroom ingested and can vary by each dog.

The following are symptoms of mushroom poisoning in dogs:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Weakness

Lethargy

Yellowing of the skin

Uncoordinated movements

Excessive drooling

Seizures

Coma

If you see your pet ingest a mushroom, try to salvage a piece of the mushroom to take to the vet with you.

It could help in determining whether or not the mushroom is poisonous.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.