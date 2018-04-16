Watch GMSA for April 16, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, April 16:

People run course that spells out 'Boston' on 5th anniversary of bombings

People in Boston came together Sunday to run a course that spelled out the city's name, five years after deadly bomb blasts went off during the Boston Marathon.

San Antonio Spurs looking for bounce-back effort in Game 2

Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs just didn't have enough answers for Golden State in Game 1.

NASA spacecraft aims to put mystery planets on galactic map

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite — Tess for short — is embarking Monday on a two-year quest to find and identify mystery worlds

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in chest

San Antonio police are looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting that left a man hospitalized late Sunday night.

Collision involving 18-wheeler causes delays on Loop 410 overnight

Traffic on part of Loop 410 had to be rerouted late Sunday night due an accident involving an 18-wheeler, San Antonio police said Monday.

17-year-old grazed by bullet in NE Side drive-by shooting

A teenager was taken to an area hospital after being grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

